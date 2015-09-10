Kazakhstan to continue supporting Turkic-Speaking States Cooperation Council - Senate Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev met today with Secretary General of the Turkic-Speaking States Cooperation Council Ramil Gassanov.

"Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the activity of the Turkic-Speaking States Cooperation Council established on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Our country will continue providing support to your organization," Tokayev said. "The 5th Summit of the Cooperation Council scheduled for September 11 in Astana is of vast importance in this regards," he added and expressed confidence that the Council will take its worthy place at the international arena. "The simultaneous organization of the Council's meeting and celebration of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate are important historical events for the member countries since our nations have common roots and share common history. Being the initiator of the Cooperation Council and many other important interaction structures of the Turkic-Speaking States, President Nursultan Nazarbayev will assume the chairmanship in the Cooperation Council at Astana Summit and will make one more big contribution to the organization's strengthening," Ramil Gassanov said and highly praised the activity of the Turkic Academy. The foreign guest told also about the areas of bilateral cooperation as well as the interaction at the platforms of the UN, OSCE, OIC and other organizations.