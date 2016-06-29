Kazakhstan to contribute to strengthening worldwide security as part of UNSC - Kazakhstan-2050 Movement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-2050 Movement congratulates Kazakhstanis on admission of the country to the UN Security Council non-permanent membership for years 2017-2018.

"Our country has gained support of 138 countries due to high authority and unique international initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev.



We believe that from the tribune of this international platform our country will make greater contribution to the strengthening of worldwide security," the message of congratulation reads.