Kazakhstan to craft new medium-term development strategy by August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new plan of Kazakhstan's strategic development for 2025 is expected to be developed by August 2017, says Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov.

"We already have the Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy and to ensure smooth transition to it we need to adopt the document that can help us determine where we are and whether we are moving in the right direction in the medium term. The Kazakhstan-2025 Strategy is exactly what we need. As for its content, we are working on it," Minister Suleimenov stated at the press conference in Astana on Tuesday.



He assured that the Cabinet will enlist help of experts and the society while formulating the new program.



Suleimenov added that it will be developed by this August.



Earlier this week Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev charged the Government to discuss and adopt the Nationwide Plan on implementation of the state-of-the-nation address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev until February 7.