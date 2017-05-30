Kazakhstan to create a youth hockey league

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Ice Hockey Federation Askar Mamin, chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee on the results of the 2016-2017 season, federation's press service reports.

Among other topics, the Committee discussed and approved the creation of a youth hockey league.



Mr. Mamin summarized the results of the hockey season in Kazakhstan and gave recommendations on including more younger players into domestic clubs and national teams. "Last season we saw a number of positive signs in Kazakh hockey, such as the national teams taking part in the Universiade, Asian Games, Junior World Championship... The number of games in children's and youth hockey has increased by 14 percent. Unfortunately, the main national team's performance wasn't so great," Askar Mamin said.

At the same time, according to him, Kazakhstan has "a good generation growing up, which gives it the right to look into the future with optimism."

"The creation of the youth hockey league will contribute to the development of the young players' skills and will be a great push for their transition from youth hockey to an adult. Thus, we fill the gap of hockey players' transition to a higher professional level," concluded Askar Mamin.