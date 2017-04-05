Kazakhstan to create Agro-Industrial Export Center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An Agro-Industrial Export Center will be established on the basis of JSC Food Contract Corporation, according to the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Gulmira Issayeva during the meeting of the Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Deputy PM, Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov with diplomatic corps, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In his address Head of State voiced the tasks concerning Kazakhstan's prospects in production of environmentally friendly products and enabling Kazakhstan to become the world's largest producer of agricultural exports. To accomplish this tasks we plan to implement a purposeful export policy. To this end we will establish an Agro-Industrial Export Center on the basis of the Food Corporation", She said.

According to the Deputy Minister, main functions of the Center will include creation of export channels, developing "road maps" for specific markets, export advisory services, Forward purchase of agricultural products and formation of large export batches.