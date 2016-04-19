Kazakhstan to create at least 3 JVs in oil related services

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In May 2016 Kazakhstan is expected to create at least 3 joint ventures in the area of oilfield services, this has been announced by chairman of the company "CenterAsiaGroup" Almas Kudaibergen at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

According to him, the annual conference "Kazneftegazservis", which will be held May 4 in the city of Atyrau, will join 300 people. It is expected that at least 30 of the world's largest contractors will present at the conference. He also informed that at least 3 joint ventures will be established.

Mr. Kudaibergen also reported that the event will be attended by potential investors from Canada, Turkey, Russia, and the United States.