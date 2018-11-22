Kazakhstan to create Bozok ancient settlement 3D model

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana city administration plans to start implementing the project on building a 3D model of Bozok ancient settlement with elements of virtual augmented reality, Kazinform reports quoting Astana Mayor Bakhyt Sultanov.

"We plan to start realizing the project on building a 3D model of Bozok ancient settlement with elements of virtual augmented reality and series of archeological findings representing culture of the nations of medieval central Kazakhstan. It will give an opportunity to get better familiarized with the historical heritage of the medieval period," Sultanov said.



The Astana city administration jointly with Culture and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan will complete construction of the historical and cultural complex until 2020. Bozok will become a cultural and tourist, scientific and research centre of the world class, also a research and methodological base for exploring archeological and ethnographic antiquities of Eurasian steppe.



"Astana lies at the heart of Eurasia. It gives an opportunity to become a sustainable platform acknowledged by the international community, an intersection of peace and accord, a unique bridge between the East and West that unites the best technologies of settled and nomadic culture," he added.