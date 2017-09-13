Kazakhstan to create commission for digitalization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to create a commission for digitalization under the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"It is necessary to create a special commission under the President of Kazakhstan. The Prime Minister and the Executive Office of the Prime Minister will control its activities. The program [Digital Kazakhstan] needs to be revised taking into account all the recommendations and made more specific until the yearend. Starting from the 1st of January next year I will personally control each month's progress," President Nazarbayev said, addressing the meeting on the problems of digitalization in Astana on Wednesday.



The Kazakh President also stressed that Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus need a joint commission for digitization as well.



President Nazarbayev suggested three founding members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) creating the joint digitalization commission and developing the joint digitalization program, noting that other member states can join it later. According to the Head of State, within the framework of the commission Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus can share hands-on experience and help each other in terms of digitalization.