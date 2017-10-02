Kazakhstan to create National medical equipment database

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is planning to create the National medical equipment database, Kazinform reports.

"The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan is association with JSC KazMedTech, the Republican state enterprise on the right of economic management (RSE on REM) "National Expertise Center of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and equipment" and the RSE on REM "Republican e-Health Center" work on creating the National medical equipment database within the framework of implementation of "Densaulyk", the State Program on Healthcare Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The database will contain prices, manufacturer, registration and specifications details," CEO of JSC KazMedTech Ruslan Nurmukhanov told Kazinform.

According to him, it will be an analogue of previously created Kazakhstani national drug formulary.

"We want to speed up the solution of this issue. The creation of the National medical equipment database is scheduled on 2019," Mr. Nurmukhanov said.

In his words, the Healthcare Ministry of Kazakhstan issued the decree on recognition of the Global Medical Device Nomenclature within the framework of the creation of the National medical equipment database.

"The medical devices nomenclature of the Republic of Kazakhstan - nmirk.dari.kz has been put together. Presently, we are working on integrating the portal of medical devices nomenclature and the medical equipment management system for further creation of the National medical equipment database on the balance sheet of healthcare institutions," he noted.

Through the database, the healthcare institutions will be able to get information on actual cost of medical equipment.

"In the future, all information about medical equipment will be available in the National database," the CEO of JSC KazMedTech stressed.