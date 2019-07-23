Kazakhstan to create network of trade missions abroad

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan drafts a road map on promotion of non-resource exports, according to First Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, the document will be submitted for theGovernment’s consideration in the nearest time.

The document provides for building new trade contactsat the markets of Central Asia, EAEU and neighboring regions of China, headded.

«For this purpose we are planning to open a network oftrade missions abroad,» the Vice Minister said.