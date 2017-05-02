Kazakhstan to create open-air museums

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly revealed that open-air museums will be created across Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"There are plans to turn Shchelektinskiy burial mounds and Berel burial mounds in East Kazakhstan region into open-air museums," said Minister Mukhamediuly, pointing out that the same may happen to the ancient town of Talgar in Almaty region and the ancient town of Bozok in North Kazakhstan region.



The head of the Culture and Sports Ministry also announced that restoration of historical monuments is underway across the country.



"I would like to note that over the past two years we have restored 53 historical and cultural monuments," Mukhamediuly added.