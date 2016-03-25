Kazakhstan to create over 600,000 new jobs in next 10 years - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 660,000 new workplaces will be created in Kazakhstan in the upcoming decade, President Nursultan Nazarbayev declared at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers on Friday.

"We've created the most favorable conditions for domestic business, including farmers and farm enterprises. New enterprises and workplaces are created across the country every day. In the upcoming 10 years we plan to create 660,000 new workplaces, including 70,000 new jobs in processing and innovative sectors," the President said at the session of the Parliament of the 6th convocation in Astana.

President also noted that in terms of Ease of Doing Business Kazakhstan is ranked 41st among 189 countries of the world.

