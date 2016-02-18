Kazakhstan to create special council to improve investment climate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A council that will coordinate the work on improvement of investment climate will be created in Kazakhstan under the leadership of Prime Minister Karim Massimov.

Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev revealed at a meeting with Kazakh MPs on Thursday in Astana.

"We will improve investment climate based on the OECD standards. We have already drawn up a plan aimed at improvement of tax and legal administration, simplification of migration issues and reduction of administrative barriers. In 2017 Kazakhstan wants to become the OECD member," Minister Issekeshev noted.

The minister also added that the system of management and attraction of investment will be altered in accordance with the state-of-the-nation address of President Nazarbayev. "A special council under the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan will coordinate all the work done to improve investment climate and attract transnational companies into the largest and most important projects," he said.