Kazakhstan to cut down flights with some countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to cut down air communication with Ukraine, the UAE, Germany, and Belarus, chief sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyassov said, Kazinform reports.

During an online press briefing, Kiyassov revealed that the plans will be implemented in the nearest future and were dictated by the worsening epidemiological situation in those countries. The move, in his words, will also help curb the number of imported cases.

«We are indeed planning to cut down the number of flights to Ukraine, Germany, Belarus, and the UAE,» Kiyassov told the Wednesday press briefing.

He added that Kazakhstan will cut down only the outbound flights to the UAE.

Earlier Health Minister Alexei Tsoi announced Kazakhstan’s plan to curb the number of flight with Turkey.