Kazakhstan to defend its interests at OPEC Meeting in Vienna – Energy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev has confirmed his participation at the Meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Above all, we will defend the interests of the republic", Bozumbayev highlighted on the sidelines of the Government session.

As a reminder, OPEC and non-member nations will hold a meeting in Vienna this Thursday. It can extend the agreement to cut oil production for further nine months. In December last year, OPEC and 11 other leading producers agreed to take 1.8 million barrels a day off the market.