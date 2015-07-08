  • kz
    Kazakhstan to deliver 5,000 tons of uranium to India

    13:10, 08 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazatomprom, the national nuclear company, signed a contract with India's Department of Atomic Energy on future deliveries of uranium to India on Wednesday.

    During the signing ceremony, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said Kazakhstan plans to deliver 5,000 tons of uranium to India in next four years. President Nazarbayev believes that the signing of the contract proves Kazakhstan and India step up bilateral cooperation in energy sphere.

    Tags:
    Energy Business, companies Kazakhstan and India Business News President Top Story
