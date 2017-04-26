Kazakhstan to deport illegals before EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM All foreigners who are in Kazakhstan illegally will be deported before the end of May, said the Head of the Department of Migration Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Sabyrzhan Seitzhanov during the plenary session of the Majilis.

"In May, on the eve of EXPO-2017, we will conduct an operation to prevent illegal migration. In this regard, we will pay special attention to identification of foreign citizens who are on the territory of our country illegally," said Sabyrzhan Seitzhanov.

According to him, there are 6 points on the territory of the EXPO, where foreign citizens visiting the exhibition will be able to access services such as visa extension, temporary registration, etc. Such service points will also operate at Astana International and Astana railway station.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Talgat Musakanov said that more than 5,000 police officers, 3,000 troops of the National Guard, 500 cadets and officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as 630 private security organizations' workers and 174 students who speak foreign languages will be maintaining public order at the EXPO-2017.