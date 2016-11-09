Kazakhstan to develop e-Government together with South Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2016 Government 3.0 Global Forum is underway in Busan, South Korea these days. The two-day forum brought together heads of Information and Communication Technologies agencies, representatives of international organizations and world's leading scientists from more than 15 countries.

Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev participated in the work of the forum as part of his visit to South Korea.



Within the framework of the forum the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Government Administration and Home Affairs of the Republic of Korea signed the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding in the sphere of e-government.



The document will be a new stage in partnership relations with South Korea in ICT sphere. It will help Kazakhstan reach its goals in implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan State Program, boost exchange of experience, attraction of investment and consultancy support in ICT projects.



At the signing ceremony the sides noted high potential of cooperation between the ministries in ICT sphere and expressed interest in further deepening of joint work. Minister Abayev invited his South Korean colleague to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.



Additionally, Minister Abayev met with head of the ICT projects of the World Bank Jane Tradewell on the margins of the forum and the sides discussed issues of cooperation and prospects of further interaction.



Within the framework of the visit to Seoul the ministry's delegation and the Zerde Holding met with Korea Expressway Corporation and ISAN Corporation.



It should be noted that South Korea is the world's leader in terms of development and introduction of e-government (number one in the UN E-Government Global Survey in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 3rd place in 2016).