Kazakhstan to develop national plan to protect population amid COVID-19 pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called on the Government to be prepared for the long-standing COVID-19 pandemic, Kazinform reports.

The President urged to elaborate a national plan to protect the health and lives of Kazakhstanis in the medium term at a videoconference meeting with the Government members, high officials, mayors of the cities and governors of the regions.

Having pointed out the dangerous nature of the virus, the President warned the population not to succumb to panic, to refrain from unlawful activities, and not to breach sanitary regime. The President said all efforts being taken are aimed at protecting the main asset of the country which is the lives and health of the population of Kazakhstan.

Attending the meeting were Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi, Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Altai Kulginov, Mayor of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Mayor of Shymkent city Murat Aitenov, Governor of East Kazakhstan region Daniyal Akhmetov, and many others.