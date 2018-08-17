  • kz
    Kazakhstan to develop new housing program

    14:42, 17 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan's Mortgage Company develops a new housing program," its deputy CEO Aisultan Akchurin told a press conference in Almaty Friday. 

    "The Board of Directors charged to develop a new strategy. It will be then approved by the company's shareholders. We should complete its development by the year-end," he added.

    No details were revealed so far.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan's Mortgage Company closed Nurly Zher mortgage loan subsidies program and focuses on 7-20-25 state-run program.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Construction Housing Construction Development
