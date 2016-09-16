Kazakhstan to develop Road Safety Program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will develop its own Road Safety Program, a source at the Ministry of Investment and Development said Friday.

"Last year we've thoroughly analyzed the situation with road safety in Kazakhstan," Birzhan Kaneshev, Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation under the ministry, said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service in Astana. "The ministry together with UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt reported to the Government that we have issues that need to be solved in order to change the existing situation in Kazakhstan."



Mr. Kaneshev added that the program will be mapped out by yearend and will include all aspects starting from construction of roads to road traffic management.



In his words, the UN will assist Kazakhstan in terms of improvement of existing norms, standards and requirements to road safety.



Attending the press conference were UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt, reps of the UNECE Inland Transport Committee and President of Powersport Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Abykayev.