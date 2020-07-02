  • kz
    Kazakhstan to double bed capacity for COVID-19 patients

    18:21, 02 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yeraly Tugzhanov, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, has informed of a 50% increase in beds for COVID-19 patients at temporary and infectious hospitals by late July, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The number of beds for COVID-19 patients at infectious and temporary hospitals will double from 28 to 42 thousand by the end of July. According to Tugzhanov, such a decision is of great significance for treatment of COVID-19 cases.

    He said the country is planning to step up PCR testing from 30 to 39 thousand and works to provide the population with necessary pharmaceuticals.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
