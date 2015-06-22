Kazakhstan to double container cargo transportation in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Throughout the years of independence, Kazakhstan has constructed more railways than all former Soviet republics taken together, President of KTZ Express Sanzhar Yelyubayev announced at a press conference in Astana on Monday.

"Throughout the years of independence, Kazakhstan has constructed more railways than all former Soviet republics taken together, including Russia," Mr. Yelyubayev said. "Over the past five years the volume of container cargo transportation has grown 15 times. This year we are planning to double it. There is a huge potential in that respect. We will make maximum use of Kazakhstan's entire logistic infrastructure for that to happen," he told the journalists at the press conference at the Central Communications Service.