Kazakhstan to double highway transportations with Austria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to double international highway transportations with Austria. Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev said it today at the Senate's plenary session.

According to him, last year, the volume of transportations between the two countries made 9,361,000,000 tons. "The ratification of the Agreement is expected to raise this indicator twofold," he noted.

Recall that the senators ratified today the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Austria on international highway transportation of goods.

The document was signed in Vienna on October 22, 2012. The Agreement is applied in regard to international highway transportation of goods between Kazakhstan and Austria including the international transportations carried out by transport means, bilateral transportations, combined transportations, transit transportations and transportations from/to third countries.