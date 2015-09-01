Kazakhstan to double teachers&#39; salaries in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will almost double teachers' salaries in 2016, Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov vowed on Tuesday (September 1).

In his words, the teacher salary increase is foreseen in the draft budget for 2016 that has been submitted to the Parliament of Kazakhstan. "I have good news for our teachers. On the instruction of President Nazarbayev the Government has submitted the draft budget for 2016 to the Parliament today. In line with the draft budget the average teacher salary increase will be 20-50%. It will depend on a teacher's category, experience, level of education and other factors. To this end, the Government has already earmarked nearly KZT 200 billion. Despite difficult times and economic crisis the Head of State takes care of our teachers," Minister Sarinzhipov stressed.