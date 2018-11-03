Kazakhstan to duel Portugal in Davis Cup qualifiers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has been drawn against Portugal in the upcoming Davis Cup qualifiers. The results of the draw were announced in London this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Astana will host Kazakhstan vs. Portugal Davis Cup by BNP Paribas qualifier on February 1 and 2.



Recall that this year the Kazakh side defeated Switzerland 4-1 in the World Group 1st round tie, but lost to Croatia 1-3 in the World Group quarterfinals.