  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to duel Portugal in Davis Cup qualifiers

    13:15, 03 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has been drawn against Portugal in the upcoming Davis Cup qualifiers. The results of the draw were announced in London this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Astana will host Kazakhstan vs. Portugal Davis Cup by BNP Paribas qualifier on February 1 and 2.

    Recall that this year the Kazakh side defeated Switzerland 4-1 in the World Group 1st round tie, but lost to Croatia 1-3 in the World Group quarterfinals.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!