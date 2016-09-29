Kazakhstan to earn €500,000 from commercial services during EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana EXPO 2017 National Company forecasts that Kazakhstan will earn more than €500,000 from commercial services during the exhibition. Director of the company's Commercialization Department Ilya Urazakov said it today at a press conference in Astana.

The point at issue is 25-30 services to be provided during the EXPO together with small and medium businesses. These are primarily payment services, drugstores, excursions, tours around Kazakhstan, beauty salons, printing offices, assembling and designing services, legal consultations etc.

“As an analysis of the previous projects shows, a man spends from 4 to 7 hours of his time at the EXPO. At our event, the visitors will survey 25ha of exhibition complex with pavilions of different countries. We will have to provide them with all required services and meet their expectations,” Urazakov explained.

Those SMEs willing to join this program may apply to Astana EXPO 2017 NC and a special commission will take a decision on their participation.

He reminded that the organizers expect up 55,000 visitors per day and 100,000 visitors at the weekends and during holidays.

The exhibition will start its fully functioning on May 1, 2017. In October –November 2016 the pavilions of the participating countries will be commissioned. The number of participants has already exceeded 100 to date.