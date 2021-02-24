Kazakhstan to ease quarantine curbs from March 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will ease the quarantine curbs starting from March 1, 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The areas that have been in the COVID-19 «green zone» for seven consecutive days will be allowed to resume operation of circuses, billiard clubs, and children’s entertainment venues as well as holding of sports events, Friday prayers, and funerals starting from March 1 as long the occupancy stands at 30%.

In COVID-19 «red zone» areas operation of in-door markets, both food and non-food, trade and entertainment centers, shopping malls, and trade chains is permitted on Sundays from March 1.

Staring from March 1 blending learning for grades 1 to 5, and grades 1 to 7 in international schools, except for Mangistau, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions, where most of the violations of the sanitary epidemiological rules in educational facilities have been detected, is permitted.

Notably, today the Interdepartmental Commission on COVID-19 spread prevention held a meeting chaired by Kazakh Deputy PM Yeraly Tygzhanov.