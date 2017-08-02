Kazakhstan to enjoy cooler weather in upcoming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that fervent heat will give way to cooler temperature in the upcoming days across Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, occasional rains with thunderstorms, hail and gusty wind will hit some parts of the country.



Mercury will go down to +23, +33°C in most regions of Kazakhstan and +28, +38°C in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Western Kazakhstan, on the contrary, will be gripped by another heat wave reaching up to +35, +40°C.