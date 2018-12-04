Kazakhstan to enjoy Disney's Nutcracker and the Four Realms in Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Previews of the Disney's Nutcracker and the Four Realms in Kazakh will be held on December 5 in Astana and Almaty, Bolashak Corporate Fund reports.

The Disney Studio's masterpiece becomes the 27th film dubbed into Kazakh. The studio monitored each stage of the work starting from selecting voice actors, translating the names of the main heroes into Kazakh, etc.



This film is a part of the project aimed at development of high-quality content in the state language and teaching kids their native language.



The Nutcracker and the Four Realms starring Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy will be premiered nationally on December 8.