Kazakhstan to enjoy fair autumn weather

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nice autumn weather will descend on most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazhydromet, the National Weather Service says.

However, in addition to some rain and chilly winds in northern and eastern Kazakhstan, fog will move into northern, northwestern and central parts of the country and will be staying put for at least part of the day. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is set to batter Akmola, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions. It will be foggy in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Akmola region. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions. By TK