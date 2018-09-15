Kazakhstan to enjoy nice weather on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nice weather without precipitation will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, September 15. Only the north and east of the country will observe occasional showers, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts reaching 15-22 mps will batter Kostanay, parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.



Wind will bring dust storm which will blanket Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.



Mercury is forecast to drop to +3°C at night in East Kazakhstan region.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, most parts of Zhambyl, parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.