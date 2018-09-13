Kazakhstan to enjoy nice weather on Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Thursday, Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather without precipitation. However, patches of fog, stiff wind and dust storm will still be observed in some parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts ranging from 15 to 20 mps will batter Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.



Dust storm may blanket Kyzylorda region.



Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.



Mercury is forecast to drop to +1, +3°C in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, parts of Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.