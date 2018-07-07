Kazakhstan to enjoy summer spell today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Shifting frontal passages are to cause today occasional rains with hail, thunderstorms in the most part of Kazakhstan, while south and west are to enjoy weather without precipitation.

Increase of dust storms is expected the countrywide. Patches of fog are predicted to cover north in the night and morning, Kazhydromet reports.



Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, hail are forecast today for Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions. Thunderstorms, dust storms, wind gusting 15-20 m/s, hail are predicted for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Karaganda, Aktobe regions.



Heatwave is expected to linger further in Mangistau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Akmola, Kostanay regions. High fire risk is in effect for Atyrau, Manistau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Turkestan regions.