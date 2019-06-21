Kazakhstan to enjoy sunny summer spell this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The summer solstice as well as the astronomical summer has started today, June 21, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

And the hot weather fully corresponds the season. The country's west and south are forecast to face heat wave with mercury reaching +32...+39 degrees Celsius, locally exceeding +40...+43 degrees mark, it said in a message.



Occasional rains will fall locally across the rest of the country. Air temperature will rise to +23...+28, locally +30...+35 degrees Celsius.