Kazakhstan to enjoy sunny weather Apr 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in Kazakhstan on April 8. Fog and strong wind as well as dust storm are expected in some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket some areas of Zhambyl region with gusts of wind to increase to 15-20m/s in the morning and in the daytime.



Strong wind up to 15-20m/s will hit South Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions with fog to descend there at night and in the morning.



Wind speed in Mangistau region will rise to 15-20m/s with dust storm to strike some areas.



Fog is forecast in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions as well as at night and in the morning in Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions.