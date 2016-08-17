Kazakhstan to enjoy sunny weather Aug 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet. Rain showers and thunderstorms will hit parts of western, northern and southern regions only. Strong wind is predicted for some areas with a dust storm to strike the southern Kazakhstan. Fog will descend in northern regions.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed will increase to 15-20 m per s at night in Atyrau region and in the daytime in Akmola, South Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions.



Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s is predicted for Zhambyl region and in the daytime in Kyzylorda region.



Wind speed in North Kazakhstan region will increase to 15-20 m per s. Fog is expected at night and in the morning there.



Fog will blanket Pavlodar region too.



Fervent heat will strike Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions in the daytime and in some areas of Mangistau, Karaganda regions.



Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan regions and in parts of Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl regions.