Kazakhstan to enjoy sunny weather Aug 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazhydromet says. Intermittent rains and thunderstorms as well as strong wind will hit parts of northern, northwestern and southern regions only. Dust storm is expected in southern Kazakhstan. Fog will descend in northern areas.

Wind speed in the daytime in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s will strike Atyrau, East Kazakhstan regions in the daytime.



Fog is predicted for Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions at night and in the morning. Wind speed in Akmola region will rise to 15-20 m per s.



Fervent heat is expected in the West Kazakhstan region in the daytime.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan regions, in some areas of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions.