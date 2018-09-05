Kazakhstan to enjoy warm weather on Wed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A vast anticyclone is to influence the greater part of Kazakhstan and bring today weather without precipitation.

Occasional rains are to fall across the north-west and north. Patches of fog are to blanket in the morning and evening, Kazhydromet reports.



Frosts are set to linger in the northern, north-western, eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan in the morning and evening.



North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Aktobe region are expected to face fog in the morning and evening.



Wind is to blow 15-20 m/s in Turkestan, Mangystau, Zhambyl, Kostanay regions.



Wild dusts storm, wind gusting 15-20 m/s are expected to hit Kyzylorda.



Extreme fire risk is to linger today in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, locally in Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.



1-2 degrees Celsius frosts are likely to strike Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.