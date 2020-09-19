Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitation on Sept 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of Kazakhstan is to enjoy weather without precipitation on September 19, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

A cyclone is to bring showers, which are to fall heavy here and there, thunderstorm, squall, and hail to West Kazakhstan region. Strong wind is to blow here and there across the country. Dust storm is expected in the southwestern part of the country, while fog is forecast for the northern and southeastern part.

Occasional thunderstorm, squall, wind at 15-20 mps, and possible hail are in store for West Kazakhstan region.

Fog and wind at 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions.

Wind blowing 15-23 mps is expected locally in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and most of Atyrau regions. Dust storm is forecast for Mangistau region.

Ground frosts are to hit Zhambyl and Almaty regions at night, with temperatures falling to 1.3 degrees Celsius.

High fire hazard is to persist in most of Kyzylorda, locally in Zhambly, Turketsan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau regions.