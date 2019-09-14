Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations Sat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set today to enjoy the weather without precipitations, while the north, east and south are to face locally thundershowers, Kazhydromet reports.

Dust storm is expected today in Turkestan region. It may hail in East Kazakhstan, the wind is forecast to gust at a speed of 15-20 m/s, it says in a statement.

High wind is to roll through Kyzylorda region. Fog is predicted to coat Akmola, Almaty, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions in the morning and night.

Fire threat remains high in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, locally in Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Almaty regions.