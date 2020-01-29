Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations Wed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is still influenced by the anticyclone which is set to bring today mainly weather without precipitations to the south, west, and northwest and cause snowfalls in the country’s eastern and central parts.

Fog, black ice, ground blizzard, and high wind are set to hit Zhambyl region.

Strong wind gusting 15-20, 23-28 m/s, snowstorms and fog are predicted to blanket East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

Wind gusts up to 23 m/s are forecast to batter Pavlodar region.

Akmola, Mangistau regions are to brace for snowstorms and high wind at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

Fog and black ice are expected in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions in the morning and evening.

Fog is to shroud Almaty, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.