    Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations

    07:11, 23 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thundershowers are set to hit today Kazakhstan locally, while the greater part of the country is expected to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

    High wind is forecast to sweep through Akmola, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Turkesatn, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

    Fog is to coat East Kazakhstan.

    High heat is to persist in Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangistau regions.

    Fire threat remains high in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan regions.


    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
