Kazakhstan to establish Academy of the Leader of Nation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Academy of the Leader of Nation special organization will be established at the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan.

It will orchestrate implementationof the new initiative Yel Umiti (The Future of the Nation), the Fund’s pressservce reports.

As executivedirector of the Fund Asset Issekeshev said, the initiative is called to seekfor and support our gifted children and youth, including those living abroad. Manuals,educational and scholarship programs will be developed as part of realization ofthe initiative.

17 centerswill be opened countrywide to find and render support to the talented youth.

In twoyears to come it is planned to form the pool of 500 young leaders in spheressuch as science, economics, media, culture, sports, etc.

The unitedcommunity of talented youth, leaders and their mentors will be also built.