Kazakhstan to establish crime victim compensation fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament have discussed today the draft law "On the Crime Victim Compensation Fund"

According to Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, who presented the bill, the document contains legal provisions on payment of financial compensation to some categories of people who suffered from criminal wrongdoings. These categories were determined as per 62 articles of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan. The bill sets amounts of financial compensation aimed at minimum support of the victims for a period of pre-trial investigation. Further payment of compensation will be carried by an offender as per legal procedure. Meanwhile, the amount of the compensation paid from the Fund will be levied upon the offender himself.

The Fund will be financed from four sources, the Minister continued. These are fixed payments imposed by courts, cash penalties for non-fulfillment of procedural obligations, cash transfers from correctional works and repayment of compensation by the offender.

There will be three categories of victims:

- minors who became the victims of sexual harassment, victims of human trafficking and torture (8 articles)

- victims suffering from grievous bodily harms or those who was HIV infected (19 articles)

- legal successors, in case if the victim died as a result of a criminal wrongdoing (35 articles.)

The amount of the compensation will make 30 monthly calculation indices by 8 articles, 40 MCI as per 19 articles, and 50 MCI as per 35 articles.