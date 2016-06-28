  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to establish national centres for roads quality control

    17:57, 28 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA.KAZINFORM The national centres for roads quality control will examine both local and republican roads, according to Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, who said it at the meeting with the public in Astana today.

    “Kazakhstan is going to establish the national centres for roads quality control as per a Presidential instruction. The centres will be created on the ground of  two laboratories in Astana and Almaty cities.  The centres will be entitled and obliged to control both local and republican roads together with the akimats,” said he.

    Tags:
    Ministry of Investments and Development News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!