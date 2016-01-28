Kazakhstan to examine all sanitary aviation aircrafts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Investments and Development Ministry has founded a commission for investigating the reasons of the helicopter crash in Almaty region, the press service of the Ministry says.

Recall that the copter was flying from Usharal town to Taldykorgan. It crashed yesterday, January 27, near the village of Kapal. Five people were onboard: pilot V. Kondratyuk (1970), haematologist B. Kaissanova (1964), paramedic G. Khamitova (1993), patient B.Abylkassym (2015) and her mother K. Abylkassym (1989) . Their bodies and debris of the copter were found in 18 km from Taldykorgan airport.

According to preliminary message which was received at 06:30 p.m. Astana time on January 27 from Kazaeronavigation, the crew informed of descending to 500 m over a distance of 18 km. The copter did not arrive at Taldykorgan.

The Ministry and transport prosecutor’s office promised to launch total examination of all aircrafts belonging to sanitary aviation.