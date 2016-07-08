Kazakhstan to exert efforts to strengthen peace globally, view

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Independent Kazakhstan is internationally recognized thanks to President Nursultan Nazarbayev. His wise policy is widely supported not only by Kazakhstanis, but by foreign politicians and citizens of the world, believes representative of Kogamdyk kelisim Alexandra Murzina.

"The fact that Kazakhstan was elected as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the confirmation of its authority and its contribution to strengthening international security," she said.



"Our Kazakhstan is the most peaceful country. It is illustrated by 25 years of its independent history. Since the early days of independence the state attaches great importance to preserving stability and unity in the society. Preservation of inter-ethnic and inter-faith accord is the biggest achievement of Kazakhstan. Initiated by the Kazakh leader, the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is a unique universally recognized model of maintaining peace and accord," Ms Murzina noted.



"Representatives of over 100 nationalities reside in Pavlodar region. They want to live, develop and interact with each other. We do realize that it is possible only under conditions of peace. That is why we've always supported Nursultan Nazarbayev's policy. We are confident that our country under the leadership of Nursultan Nazarbayev will exert efforts to preserve and strengthen peace in Kazakhstan and around the world," she added.