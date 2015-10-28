  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to expand coop with foreign countries and international organizations - Nazarbayev

    12:42, 28 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The European Union has been one of the main trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan in the world. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it

    at a ceremony of handing in credentials by foreign ambassadors in Akorda Palace today. "The European Union has been one of the main trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan in the world. A half of the total volume of commodity turnover and foreign investment that is around 100 bln U.S. dollars falls on the European Union," Nazarbayev said. Kazakhstan intends to expand multilateral relations with foreign countries and international organizations, the Head of State emphasized.

    Tags:
    EU Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!