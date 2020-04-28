  • kz
    Kazakhstan to expand PCR testing capacity up to 28,000 a day

    18:08, 28 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Director general of the National Centre for Expertise of Medicines, Medical Devices of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Arnur Nurtayev said that the PCR testing capacity will be expanded up to 28,000 a day by mid-May.

    He stated that the country recorded more than 15,000 PCR-tests a day. According to him, Kazakhstan bought above 600,000 PCR-tests.

    PCR tests detect the novel coronavirus whereas express testing detects antibodies in the blood to the virus. It identifies if someone has been infected and recovered from coronavirus.


    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
